Public decries police funding?

Good grief, Missoulian your Aug. 18, edition, Page A4. Someone needs a dictionary. A definition of public is “of or relating to people in general”. Not a few people in a room or a community. How many of your public has sent a loved one off to work knowing that they might not come home in the same condition they left. Male, female, white, black, Asian or Native American. Any person that serves and protects us in any capacity. This is complete foolishness to hinder those who risk their lives for the entire public.