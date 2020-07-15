× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People upset about mass demonstrations they find dangerous and disorderly need to recall some American history.

Without public demonstration that destroyed private property and that led ultimately to armed conflict against established authority, this country would never have been born. Today, that revolution is universally admired.

Without massive protests throughout the country, President Johnson would not have been pressured to promote and sign the 1964 Civil Rights Act. That law is celebrated today .

America mistakenly undertook a war in southeast Asia that took more than 50,000 troops' lives and those of countless civilians. This was only needed after enormous protests all over the country forced the government to renounce its tragic folly.

Public demonstration is our patriotic duty when we're faced with life and death issues our elected officials fail to address. This is not socialism. It is not communism. Public demonstration is democracy at its most basic level, the last resort of free people whose aim is to put into practice the truth we say are self-evident.

Bill Ferguson,

Missoula

