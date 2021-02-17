Public lands aren't factor in avalanches

We are at 25 avalanche fatalities and counting this season. Recent articles in the Missoulian have forecasters saying they have rarely seen the avalanche danger as high as it is right now, yet the same articles report slopes cracking without warning?

Also speculated are factors that might have played into the accidents, such as weak snowpack and changing weather conditions; one questionable factor included was the availability of public lands. Many people continually fight hard to maintain access to public lands. It’s misleading to refer to that access as a culprit of avalanche fatalities; that’s akin to saying the Stream Access Law is a factor in drownings. Nowhere did the decisions of humans to recreate in winter on steep terrain get mentioned.

Also, to put this in perspective, 10,854 (and counting) have died from COVID in Montana, Colorado, Utah and Idaho in a year. These people were not making a choice, or perhaps didn’t have the means, to ski, snowmobile or snowboard in the backcountry.