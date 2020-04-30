Public lands: Will these be the good old days?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Privatizing of our public lands is being promoted by politicians. A two-minute computer search of Montana’s Republican Platform, Page 12, and a two-minute computer search of Montana’s Democratic Platform, Page 8, will clearly reveal their public land philosophies. The purpose of this letter is to explain to Montanans who use public lands, ranchers in this instance, what could happen if the public land they run cows on were privatized.

Recently, while waiting in a doctor’s office, I picked up a realtor publication that had a ranch for sale in southeastern Montana. A large ranch that will run 900 to 1,000 cows in great cattle country. The asking price was slightly over $9 million, which is a typical price these days for such a ranch. Also listed was information that indicated that the ranch had 37,000-plus contiguous acres, of which 20,000 acres are deeded. These numbers indicate that approximately 46% (17/37) of the ranch is probably Bureau of Land Management land.