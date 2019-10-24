We are customers of NorthWestern Energy and advocates of energy diversification, including wind, solar and pumped hydro storage. To ensure our voices are heard, we periodically communicate with the Public Service Commission, the Montana agency tasked with setting utility rates that are affordable and have long-term sustainability. End-of-the-year decisions by the PSC will affect thousands of Montanans, so three of us opted to attend the Oct. 15 meeting in Helena.
We left Missoula at 7 a.m. in order to arrive by 9:30 for public testimony. Upon entering the PSC building, we were informed that at 8:30 that morning, the meeting had been canceled. Also caught unaware was a local news station there to film the proceedings. When questioned, the staff was unsure as to the reason for the cancellation, but there was no mention of an emergency. This action left us with no opportunity to share our prepared comments, an almost empty tank of gas, and disillusioned about how little the public process is valued by the commission.
The people of Montana pay the generous salaries of the PSC, and we deserved better. Instead, we were left without the P in PSC.
Karen Nash Joynt,
Jan Hoem,
Joe Toth,
Missoula