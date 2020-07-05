Public must push for access to lands

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It seems the government forgets who owns and pays taxes to support public lands. I don't understand why disabled groups, senior citizen groups, sports groups and wildlife groups can't get together and file class-action lawsuits to open up public lands to all citizens. Why are we paying for property we can't have access to and enjoy?

For years government has incrementally closed roads to public lands, fully aware that if they closed too many at one time there would be a serious public outcry.

There should be representatives made up of members of these various groups, along with representation from the managing government agency, when determining what roads should be closed and for what duration of time. We as taxpayers should never allow government bureaucrats to make these determinations based on surveys they concoct to meet certain agendas developed by, who knows?

If a lawsuit is not sufficient to accomplish the task, then management of this land should be turned over to the respective state, with certain guidelines. My belief is that this would make better sense from a management perspective. We should not be supporting a federal agency to manage property within state jurisdiction right next to state lands.

John Rice,