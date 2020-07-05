Public must push for access to lands

Public must push for access to lands

{{featured_button_text}}

It seems the government forgets who owns and pays taxes to support public lands. I don't understand why disabled groups, senior citizen groups, sports groups and wildlife groups can't get together and file class-action lawsuits to open up public lands to all citizens. Why are we paying for property we can't have access to and enjoy?

For years government has incrementally closed roads to public lands, fully aware that if they closed too many at one time there would be a serious public outcry.

There should be representatives made up of members of these various groups, along with representation from the managing government agency, when determining what roads should be closed and for what duration of time. We as taxpayers should never allow government bureaucrats to make these determinations based on surveys they concoct to meet certain agendas developed by, who knows?

If a lawsuit is not sufficient to accomplish the task, then management of this land should be turned over to the respective state, with certain guidelines. My belief is that this would make better sense from a management perspective. We should not be supporting a federal agency to manage property within state jurisdiction right next to state lands.

John Rice,

Missoula

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayor showing thirst for power
Letters

Mayor showing thirst for power

Mayor Engen's letter issued on June 14 said that if he was not "constrained by the constitution and laws I swore to uphold, there’d be no self…

Finding irony in Trump's crowds
Letters

Finding irony in Trump's crowds

Irony intrigues me. A Trumpian kind of irony gets underway as “fearless” leader continues cocking a snook at science and medical logic by enco…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News