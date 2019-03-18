A March 4 meeting allowed the International Mountain Bike Association and Bitterroot Backcountry Cyclists to give input into the Bitterroot National Forest Travel Plan (BNFTP), specifically for the Sapphire and Blue Joint wilderness study areas (WSA).
The cyclist said the use in these areas is low, so allowing bikes should not present a problem. This argument is not valid.
Legislation authorizing the WSAs prohibits bikes.
Although trail use may be low, future use may substantially increase through social media. For example, the Monture trail leading into the Bob Marshall Wilderness has had little or no bike traffic. Following a bike article, bike traffic has increased. Conflicts with higher-speed bikers and slower hikers and horses, often leading pack strings, have led to conflicts.
Let’s have a public review of WSAs to agree on what should be wilderness or not, before we start treating them as non-wilderness areas.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines wrote a letter supporting bikes, asking the U.S. Forest Service to delay their decision on the BNFTP. There was not a decision by the Forest Service as scheduled for March 11. Daines should let due process proceed and not continue to use his political influence to interfere with the BFTP and WSAs.
Ken Brown,
Back Country Horsemen
of Missoula