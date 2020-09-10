Public schools matter

Melissa Romano is a very accomplished public school teacher whose career is simply amazing. She is dedicated to her students and takes quite seriously her responsibility to give every child who enters her classroom the skills and education that will follow them through life. If you talk to her about her students, she just lights up; she is deeply dedicated and enthusiastic. Melissa is now a spectacular candidate for the Montana State Superintendent of Public Instruction, so please pay careful attention to the position she is seeking. Public. The word is Public. That means all kids. Not some; all kids – every single one. Montana’s great schools, both urban and rural, open their doors to all children. All. All! Yet the current Superintendent has actually left her position repeatedly to seek ways to benefit private schools and even direct Montana tax dollars to private schools that do not necessarily accommodate “all” students. Leaving public school advocacy to seek pick-and-choose private schools sure seems like abdicating the purpose of the job. Melissa Romano embraces all Montana students and the role of the office she seeks; your vote for her is a vote for great kids and great public schools!