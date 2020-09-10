 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public schools matter

Public schools matter

{{featured_button_text}}

Melissa Romano is a very accomplished public school teacher whose career is simply amazing. She is dedicated to her students and takes quite seriously her responsibility to give every child who enters her classroom the skills and education that will follow them through life. If you talk to her about her students, she just lights up; she is deeply dedicated and enthusiastic. Melissa is now a spectacular candidate for the Montana State Superintendent of Public Instruction, so please pay careful attention to the position she is seeking. Public. The word is Public. That means all kids. Not some; all kids – every single one. Montana’s great schools, both urban and rural, open their doors to all children. All. All! Yet the current Superintendent has actually left her position repeatedly to seek ways to benefit private schools and even direct Montana tax dollars to private schools that do not necessarily accommodate “all” students. Leaving public school advocacy to seek pick-and-choose private schools sure seems like abdicating the purpose of the job. Melissa Romano embraces all Montana students and the role of the office she seeks; your vote for her is a vote for great kids and great public schools!

Jerry Rukavina,

Great Falls 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election signs expose character
Letters

Election signs expose character

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if somehow you could tell in advance the content of a person’s character before you ever had any in…

Good people in Missoula
Letters

Good people in Missoula

While out walking on Saturday, Sept. 5, I tripped and hit my head. I didn’t have a chance to get names but want to thank the young man from Wa…

Worst president ever
Letters

Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News