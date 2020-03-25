Public Service Commission must 'check the teeth' on NorthWestern Energy deal

Remember the story about the cowboy trying to sell his horse? He's chatting up his steed's strength and speed. Meanwhile, the prospective buyer is noting that the old nag is lame and blind in one eye.

That's what's happening with NorthWestern Energy. They've made a tentative deal to buy another chunk of Colstrip. And they are touting the benefits of the deal. Meanwhile, NorthWestern is trying to shield from public view some critical information — operating costs of the plant and cleanup costs, for example. Costs that NorthWestern will bill us for for the next 20 years.

Our Public Service Commission is the stare agency with the authority and responsible to dig into the details of this transaction. They are the ones who can open the horse's mouth so that ratepayers can check the teeth. Otherwise, is impossible to know if this horse is worth it — even at the bargain basement price of $1.

And let's ask the PSC to open that horse's mouth wide: ahhhhh. We need to see all the way back to the wisdom teeth.

Dave Ashley,

Helena

