Public Service Commission must 'check the teeth' on NorthWestern Energy deal

Public Service Commission must 'check the teeth' on NorthWestern Energy deal

{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

Remember the story about the cowboy trying to sell his horse? He's chatting up his steed's strength and speed. Meanwhile, the prospective buyer is noting that the old nag is lame and blind in one eye.

That's what's happening with NorthWestern Energy. They've made a tentative deal to buy another chunk of Colstrip. And they are touting the benefits of the deal. Meanwhile, NorthWestern is trying to shield from public view some critical information — operating costs of the plant and cleanup costs, for example. Costs that NorthWestern will bill us for for the next 20 years.

Our Public Service Commission is the stare agency with the authority and responsible to dig into the details of this transaction. They are the ones who can open the horse's mouth so that ratepayers can check the teeth. Otherwise, is impossible to know if this horse is worth it — even at the bargain basement price of $1.

And let's ask the PSC to open that horse's mouth wide: ahhhhh. We need to see all the way back to the wisdom teeth.

Dave Ashley,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News