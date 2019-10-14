After reading and hearing about the problems being experienced by homes and especially businesses near the Poverello Center, I would suggest that the City of Missoula take the proverbial bull by the horns and address the issue in the simplest possible manner. Put some "porta potties" in the affected area(s) with the idea that some permanent facilities can be built later.
We know a couple of facts for sure, one being that when people need to “go,” they will; and the other that a certain element will be destructive to any facility provided for their use.
I would assume that the City Council may have considered this idea but as to why nothing has been implemented, I have no idea. People need to have access to bathroom facilities and it is unfair to them and the surrounding businesses that this problem hasn't been resolved.
Mark King,
Missoula