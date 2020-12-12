Pure joy of unconditional giving

It was Christmas season and Joey was busy making cards for everyone in his class. His mother was happy to see her little boy so joyful, but she was worried that the other children would not remember to give a card to Joey. You see, Joey was a little slower than the rest of the kids, and he was often forgotten and not given much value by them. That did not seem to stop him, though, in getting into the spirit of Christmas. Joey was determined not to forget even one child.

The last day of school before Christmas vacation arrived and his mother waited worriedly as the time neared when Joey would be coming home. To lessen his disappointment, if no one gave him a card, she had baked his favorite cookies.

As she looked out the window with cookies in hand, she saw Joey. He was saying something to himself. As he got closer, she could see that he had a smile on his face. As he walked into the kitchen he said with glee, “I didn’t miss a one, Mom, I didn’t miss a one!”

She saw that he didn’t have any cards in his hands. None had been given to him. His joy was not in receiving a Christmas card, it was in giving them away. Joey had made sure that every child was remembered. He didn’t miss a one. That was what brought him joy. "I didn’t miss a one, Mom, I didn’t miss a one!”