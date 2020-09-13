Push back against disposable mindset

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to the Sept. 4 article discussing Senator Daines' and Representative Gianforte's signatures on the pair of congressional letters asking the Food and Drug Administration to de-approve RU-486 ("the abortion pill"):

Our culture of consumption, which seems to revolve around disposability and hyper-convenience, does seem to influence our cultural norms regarding sex-disposable, hyper-available girls and women, and fathers who don't stick around or provide adequate emotional or material support for their families.

Encouraging men to become more protective of children and women, arming women, and re-working our schools' sex-ed curricula in order to connect children to the concepts of self-respect, self-defense, lifelong consequence and preparedness would be a logical set of ways to create more sensitivity towards the concept of abortion. Promoting adoption would also prevent abortions.