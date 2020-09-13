 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Push back against disposable mindset

Push back against disposable mindset

{{featured_button_text}}

In response to the Sept. 4 article discussing Senator Daines' and Representative Gianforte's signatures on the pair of congressional letters asking the Food and Drug Administration to de-approve RU-486 ("the abortion pill"):

Our culture of consumption, which seems to revolve around disposability and hyper-convenience, does seem to influence our cultural norms regarding sex-disposable, hyper-available girls and women, and fathers who don't stick around or provide adequate emotional or material support for their families. 

Encouraging men to become more protective of children and women, arming women, and re-working our schools' sex-ed curricula in order to connect children to the concepts of self-respect, self-defense, lifelong consequence and preparedness would be a logical set of ways to create more sensitivity towards the concept of abortion. Promoting adoption would also prevent abortions. 

"Women's rights" are so commonly equated with abortion legality that the phrase is almost synonymous with the maintenance of expansion of such laws. Presenting abortion as an "option" is so morally subversive, it renders women's right to be treated with enough respect that they would never be put near such a "choice" unobservable. 

Let's take responsibility and create momentum against such ingrained, entitled concepts of a disposable environment and disposable families. 

Lori Lasko,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election signs expose character
Letters

Election signs expose character

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if somehow you could tell in advance the content of a person’s character before you ever had any in…

Good people in Missoula
Letters

Good people in Missoula

While out walking on Saturday, Sept. 5, I tripped and hit my head. I didn’t have a chance to get names but want to thank the young man from Wa…

Logging vs. destructive fires
Letters

Logging vs. destructive fires

Recently in the Missoulian was a Letter to the Editor from Mike Garrity crowing about the fact that The Alliance for the Wild Rockies along wi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News