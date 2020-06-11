Push together for equality for all

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Yesterday I watched a 1988 Amnesty International concert addressing Apartheid in South Africa and basic human rights. It tears into my heart that here in America we even need to have the conversation as to equal rights and justice for all.

Yes, there is systemic racism in this country and no one with eyes can deny it. These past weeks have, however, ignited a dormant fire in the hearts of many of us who want to believe in the constitution and equal protection under the law.

We are all fragile and share this beautiful planet. We must begin to recognize the humanness, the we-ness in all of us. This is a time for great change and this heart is ready. Those who would demonize and divide need to be removed from places of power so that we all might breath.

To my brothers and sisters of color: I am deeply sorry for this failure on all our parts to guarantee your rights and freedom. That is not who we are or need to be. We will push on.

Mary Ann Lorette-Rust,

Missoula

