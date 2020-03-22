Put down poison pens, find positive ways to help

Here we go again in the Sunday Missoulian. Fact-checking our president on COVID-19 and one of the duel Pinocchio Gervaises with more false truths and exaggerations.

"Claims that streamlining NSC structures impaired our nation's bio defense are false. Global health remained a top NSC priority, and its expert team was critical to effectively handling the 2018-19 Africa Ebola crisis. The angry Left just can't stop attacking, even in a crisis. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) March 14, 2020"

I cannot remember if the Missoulian fact-checked President Obama, but had they, they would have also found countless opportunities, especially with Obamacare. But why continue to fill your pages with divisive material in a time when all Americans should be pulling together during the COVID-19 crises?

I urge all readers and letter-writers to put down your poison pens right now and find positive ways to impact your family, friends, neighbors and especially yourselves.

There are very good articles and letters to the editor in today's Missoulian, but there are also too many subtle hints of hate and divisiveness. Think about it, please.

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

