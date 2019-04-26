Question to U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte:
Now that our new Attorney General William Barr is a proven liar, what are you going to do about that fact? Will you do your constitutional duty and impeach this AG, or run and hide? I'm sure you will run and hide.
What are you going to do about the Russians' continued cyber warfare against our country? Nothing, I'm sure! What are you going to do about a president who continues to shred the Constitution? Nothing, I'm sure!
To all of you "Republicons" out there: When are you going to stand up for the Constitution instead of a dictator? Shredding the Constitution is the same as burning the flag. I don't understand why you cannot see that. The flag represents the Constitution, not the president.
I also believe, without Russia's cyber-warfare against us, The Donald wouldn't be president. Will you ever stop putting party above country?
Rick Wheeler,
Missoula