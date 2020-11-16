Put end to Trump's unproven lawsuits

Wake up, America No. 1:
Humpty Dumpty Donald Trumpty built part of a tall wall.
Humpty Dumpty Donald Trumpty had great fall (2020 election).
All his Republican minions could not put Humpty Dumpty Donald Trumpty back together again.
Moral: Stop being Donald's Trumpies and put an end to his unproven and meaningless lawsuits. Doing that might just allow the real Republican Party to regain the respect it once held. If you don't, Trump will still be a loser and you all will be the suckers.
Kenneth A. Willett,
Missoula
