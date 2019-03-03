I am appalled by the city's decision to spend $27,000 for a statue of a turquoise dog to be located in Missoula's Silver Park.
Personally, I find the statue to be an assault on the eyes, but quite apart from that, I wonder how many trees could be planted in this park and others for $27,000. By purchasing trees from local nurseries, that money would benefit Missoula business owners and their many employees, rather than just one "artist" of dubious talent.
If not trees, then how about putting the money toward controlling the knapweed that is infesting every bit of open land around Missoula?
Ron Balch,
Missoula