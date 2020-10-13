I ask all Americans to please put your guns away, unless your deer or elk hunting. Having Civil War II wouldn't be a healthy nor prosperous nor moral thing to do. And to that militia in Michigan that tried to 'capture' their governor and put her on trial for treason...well, other Americans might want to do the same thing to D.J.T., but both wouldn't either be healthy things to do. How about letting people vote as they please, without interference. How about finding a safe, effective, medically-approved covid19 vaccine. How about restarting international trade deals. How about having a new, better relationship with NATO and the EU. How about more black and brown-skinned people in the federal and state governments. How about more refugees and immigrants admitted into the U.S. How about new laws and policies that take into account the reality of global warming. How about standing up more for women and children. How about eliminating hunger and homelessness in the U.S. Maybe these are better things to work on than having Civil War II. What do you think? Maybe these things are really what MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN means. Thanks for your attention.