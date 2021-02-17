 Skip to main content
Putting finances over public health

Putting finances over public health

I think it's just ironic that our new governor thinks that Montanans will just do the right thing as far as wearing masks or distancing, when the news today said that the fifth member of our Legislature tested positive.

Way to go, Greg Gianforte! Let's put finances over health.

I also read a recent article in a California paper, quoting a Republican State elected official, where he stated that the lockdowns "are killing us." Oh really? How many have died? How many has the virus killed?

You just cannot ignore this pandemic and make it go away.

David Grace,

Florence

