Putting numbers to inequality

A Pew Research Report was published online on Jan. 9 with findings on income inequality for the United States. There is what is called a Gini coefficient, which shows inequality. The higher the fraction, the higher the inequality.

The most current Gini coefficient for income in the U.S. from 2017 is 0.434. We are approaching India (0.495) at this time. We lead all G7 countries, with the closest being the United Kingdom at 0.392, the U.S. being 11% higher.

Wealth can also be used instead of income in the Gini coefficient. A study from the Allianz 2017 Global Wealth Report indicates that for wealth, the U.S. leads all developed countries, with a value of 0.81. The U.S. is 14% higher than China’s 0.71. The next level is at about 0.56 to 0.59 from Greece and Spain, respectively, with the U.S. nearly 44% higher.

So what, you may wonder? The study conducted by 13 institutions and led by Dr. Tim Kohler from Washington State University found troubling outcomes from civilizations with high Gini coefficients. The higher coefficients tend to suddenly fall at some point of time, always accompanied by violence and including revolution.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

