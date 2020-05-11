Putting trust in Trump to the test

After reading Don Kaltschmidt's guest column on Monday, May 11, it is easy to tell that Don K sells cars for a living. One part of his sales pitch struck me in particular. He said: "President Trump and the Republican Party have earned the the trust of everyday Americans."
So, Don Kaltschmidt, I have one question for you. Have you had your Clorox or Lysol injection yet, as recommended by President Trump? Or don't you trust him?
Jeff Padgett,
Missoula
