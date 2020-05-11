Putting trust in Trump to the test

Putting trust in Trump to the test

After reading Don Kaltschmidt's guest column on Monday, May 11, it is easy to tell that Don K sells cars for a living. One part of his sales pitch struck me in particular. He said: "President Trump and the Republican Party have earned the the trust of everyday Americans."

So, Don Kaltschmidt, I have one question for you. Have you had your Clorox or Lysol injection yet, as recommended by President Trump? Or don't you trust him?

Jeff Padgett,

Missoula

