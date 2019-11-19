{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

There's a new name in the area puzzling me. 

They're called, of all things, the PaddleHeads. 

This is the new name of the Missoula baseball team. 

The sound gives me the dreads.

What happened to the former Missoula Osprey?

At least it gave the feeling of flight. 

But the poor misnamed PaddleHeads

just doesn't sound quite right. 

A paddle is very much unlike a baseball bat. 

There is no connection I can make 

between the word "paddle" and "heads."

Why don't you give me a break?

Every time I think of PaddleHeads

it causes me to upchuck. 

To see a PaddleHead up at bat

causes my poor bod to suck.

I'm going to suggest a new name for the team:

I want them to be known as the Frizz.

There would be a lot more action 

and at least it would rhyme with the Griz. 

Hubert A. Dykstra,

Polson

