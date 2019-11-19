There's a new name in the area puzzling me.
They're called, of all things, the PaddleHeads.
This is the new name of the Missoula baseball team.
The sound gives me the dreads.
What happened to the former Missoula Osprey?
At least it gave the feeling of flight.
But the poor misnamed PaddleHeads
just doesn't sound quite right.
A paddle is very much unlike a baseball bat.
There is no connection I can make
between the word "paddle" and "heads."
Why don't you give me a break?
Every time I think of PaddleHeads
it causes me to upchuck.
To see a PaddleHead up at bat
causes my poor bod to suck.
I'm going to suggest a new name for the team:
I want them to be known as the Frizz.
There would be a lot more action
and at least it would rhyme with the Griz.
Hubert A. Dykstra,
Polson