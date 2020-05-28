Qualified auditor according to ads

Qualified auditor according to ads

After watching political commercials on TV for the past few weeks, I'm convinced that I am highly qualified for one of Montana's top elected offices, probably state auditor.

So, you ask, what are my qualifications? Well, I'm a veteran (U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, retired), and I've ridden in lots of helicopters as both an Army officer and a wildland firefighter; I own cows, a John Deere tractor and have big round hay bales; I've got well-worn Wranglers and Carhartts; I fish; I hunt (and always wear an orange vest and have never had a Fish and Game violation).

And as a potential state auditor, I know all about insurance. I've got lots: life insurance, health insurance, homeowners' insurance, auto and truck insurance, ranch insurance; I've even got insurance on my credit union accounts.

Yep, after looking the the current crop of competitors on TV ads, I should be a shoo-in.

Dick Mangan,

Missoula

