Quality of life depends on good citizenship

We face stark choices about the governing of our state and our nation. In the face of staggering threats to the environment and the economy, competing political parties represent vastly different courses into the future.

Republicans have become the true deep state. On their watch, the astonishing dismantlement of protections for the environment and for the general citizenship is seen at every level on a dogged, daily basis. Vastly reduced taxes — an historical boon to the wealthy — mean the harsh diminishment or eradication of programs that support public lands, affordable housing, healthcare, and education. "Self-sufficiency" has come to mean every man for himself.

Democrats are the true conservatives, for whom government exists to serve all citizens: to preserve the environment, educate our youth, support working people and the poor, and respect international collaboration.

Republicans have abandoned government except as a defense of the right to pursue personal wealth at any cost. That course has failed us at all levels, but we have the means to reverse it by our votes in elections from local to national.

Our quality of life — and perhaps our lives, themselves — depends on our good citizenship and the wisdom and compassion of our choices.