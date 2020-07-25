Quarantine to protect from out-of-state carriers

Many states are imposing quarantine on those coming from the largest hotspots such as California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, Georgia and others.

Prior to the opening of Yellowstone and the dropping of our quarantine, Montana was in a good position. When you take a look at the map you can see where the hardest hit places in Montana are. I am not suggesting that all our cases are coming from tourists, but this is certainly a contributing factor.

Why not add the additional protection of quarantine for these people going forward? Tourism is a big industry in Montana, and hopefully we can be around to see it next year.

Shortly we will welcome students from many places. No quarantine is in place. We take care of ourselves by wearing masks and social distancing and then to no avail when people can come into our state from everywhere, possibly asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

An increasing number of states are instituting this quarantine to be safe. Montana is now on the quarantine list for a number of states. We can fix this by wearing masks, social distancing and insuring those who come here are healthy and not jeopardizing our health. Thank you.

June Marek,

Clinton

