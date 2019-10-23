How can a president of our country, sworn to uphold our Constitution, say the “things” that Donald Trump says?
How can he not think of all the Kurdish persons (children, women and men) who have died because he pulled American troops out of that area?
How can he say that a little fighting on the playground is not bad? As a teacher of 42 years, I never thought that fighting on the playground was a good thing; nor did I believe that parents would think that playground fighting was acceptable.
This last week my girlfriend gave me an article which shows an 8- to 10-year-old Trump in a picture with his other four siblings. By this time he had hit his second-grade music teacher in the face, saying that she did not know music. It is interesting to note that Trump is the only child in his family to be sent away to a military school.
You have free articles remaining.
How much longer must we read or listen to fake or real news which tells us about a person that we cannot respect?
Patricia E. Waylett,
Missoula