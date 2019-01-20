St. Patrick Hospital's coffee shop, the Grounds and Grains Cafe, is switching from the locally owned Black Coffee Roasting Co. to Starbucks. In my opinion, they are switching from some of the best coffee in town to some of the worst coffee in town.
I think the people of Missoula really need to question this decision by the executives at St. Pat's Hospital. They obviously don't know the difference a good cup of coffee can make in a person's day, and their lack of support for one of our local gourmet coffee businesses is disappointing.
Joseph Cooke,
Turah