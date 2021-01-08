 Skip to main content
Questioning Daines' leadership

People are talking about Steve Daines’ support of the election-has-been-stolen rhetoric, and his answer about the fundraising text he sent out in support of Trump makes me think of the saying: “Don’t let the right hand know what the left hand is doing.” He says he never saw that text. Really? This makes me question the credibility of his leadership.

His back pedaling aside, he at least decided not to protest Arizona’s electoral votes for Biden/Harris. It is U.S. Congressman Matt Rosendale who upsets me more. Rosendale came back after the riot, “to the House chamber and opposed recognition of the outcomes in several swing states that Trump lost.” (Tom Lutey, Billings, Gazette) Wow. Montana values, Matt? At least Steve Daines spoke to the press; Matt Rosendale hides himself away, talking to Breitbart News and local AM talk radio. Again, all I can say is: “Wow.” And: “I want an apology from both these men.” I’m taking this personally.

Renee Valley,

Missoula

