Questions about city's purchase of motel

Now that the city has unveiled (partially) its plans to purchase the Sleepy Inn motel as a quarantine space for homeless people in Missoula, I have a few questions:

How will food and supplies get to the Sleepy Inn? Who will pay? The city? Nonprofits? Will there be mental health services provided to those who suffer from mental illness? How about harm reduction for people with substance or alcohol use disorders? Will there be outreach to homeless encampments to prevent the spread of the disease?

Amid all this, some city council members have complained about both homeless encampments and the quarantine in the Sleepy Inn. If this is the case, I invite those members to open up their homes to the homeless, if they're at all serious, along with any protesters.

We are only as safe from the virus as the most vulnerable among us. Missoula has had a homelessness and housing crisis for years, and the city government has repeatedly shown its contempt for the homeless, the working class, and the institutions that serve them. We can only hope that saner, more compassionate voices prevail when it comes to dealing with this pandemic.

Charlie McPherson,

Missoula