Questions about elections? Contact county clerk

I would like to recommend and urge that people with questions about upcoming elections — polling locations, hours of operation, deadlines, etc., refer their questions directly to their county clerk's office.

Those in the clerk's office are the people who actually conduct the elections, and are sure to have the most current and accurate information. They are also the people who are absolutely guaranteed to willingly provide that information, and to do whatever they can to assist voters.

Yes, the Montana Secretary of State's Office should have that same information, and should be willing to provide it to Montana voters. Unfortunately, the current secretary has established a track record for providing distorted, misleading or even false information; and has even prescribed voter actions that would void the very ballot they are trying to cast.

I'll make no attempt to ascribe any particular motivation to that conduct. That's irrelevant. What is relevant, and absolutely crucial, is that voters are assured of factual information about upcoming elections, and provided with every legal assistance to preserve their constitutionally guaranteed right to make their voices heard.

Fred Brewer,

Butte

