Nebraska and South Dakota are resisting the Keystone XL pipeline more than Montana. In McCone County, there’s KXL road work towards a pump station site.
Consider the proposed KXL pump station immediately below Fork Peck Dam, where five electricity-consuming pumps will surge 36-inch diameter pipeline pressure from 300 psi to 1,600 psi. To impel non polar solvent dissolved bitumen (dilbit) up a steep, tall, rocky hill and on to the pump station in Circle.
Each of the 29 Montana pump of 6,500 horsepower motors would be remote-controlled from Calgary.
Ask state legislators that KXL:
- Pump stations adjacent to underwater crossings of the Missouri and Yellowstone rivers be staffed.
- Foreign owners provide us with real-time pressure readings. A pressure drop may indicate a seam split, or weld failure at a joint.
It takes 746 watt hours to deliver one horsepower. A KXL pump motor operating at 6,500 hp for one hour may consume 4,849,000 watt hours.
It takes one pound of coal to efficiently generate 1,000 watt hours.
Efficient combustion of 4,849 pounds of coal would emit 10,000 pounds of CO2 per hour to power one of the 29 KXL pump motors in Montana.
Ask our governor about KXL-related CO2 and mercury emissions.
Bob Williams,
Stevensville