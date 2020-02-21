Questions about water warranty

Yesterday, as a Missoula homeowner, I received a large postcard informing me that "the City of Missoula has selected Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) to offer homeowners an optional protection plan for their water service and interior plumbing and drainage lines." Now, there are a couple of very important questions to be answered.

Life insurance companies are well regulated by state governments to ensure the companies are solvent and have proper reserves to cover claims. Warranty companies are usually not regulated or audited to the same degree as life insurance companies, if at all. Being as such, some of these warranty companies have been known to become insolvent and unable to honor claims.

My question: Will the City of Missoula cover claims made by Missoula homeowners if this warranty company is unable?

Forty years ago I managed credited unions. I do know that when a credit union offered insurance-type products to its members, the credit union always received a commission of at least 10%. Question: What is the kickback commission that the city is getting?

Fred R. Luety,

Missoula

