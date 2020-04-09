Questions for Gianforte following town hall

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We all could use a little help during this pandemic. The financial assistance our government promises to provide is important and will help many.

However, after listening to U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte’s town hall comments regarding financial assistance, I have several questions. I hope someone can enlighten me:

1. How have Social Security incomes been impacted by the social restraints we are dealing with during this coronavirus crisis? Why are those on Social Security receiving a stimulus check? (I receive Social Security benefits.)

2. Why should religious nonprofits receive taxpayer-funded benefits when they do not pay taxes? Will all nonprofits receive this benefit, or just churches? If you don’t pay into the system, should you receive its benefits?

3. How can I return my unneeded stimulus check to the government? Or should I donate it to a charity?

4. Will I be taxed on my stimulus money?

I have asked these questions of Gianforte, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. I’ll let you know if they provide any answers. Or perhaps the Missoulian could contact them and ask for answers.

Lorena Hillis,

Missoula