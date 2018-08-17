Are you a responsible and informed voter?
Do you think it is alright to disregard the U.S. Constitution? OK to disrespect the U.S. flag, men and women who shed their blood and died for this country?
Do you vote on single issues, instead of voting for lower taxes and smaller government? Do you vote based on your emotions, and shout down women and people who disagree with you?
Do you think police, who put their lives on the line every day, are racist? For political information, do you rely on 30-minute spoon-fed narratives from news organizations pushing political narratives to brainwash you?
Do you agree with sanctuary cities harboring child smugglers and child rapists? Are you unaware every major Democrat-controlled city in this country have failed governments? Are you uninformed Chicago recently had 70 shootings in one weekend with 12 deaths; and that city has the strictest gun control laws of anywhere in the U.S.?
Do you think kindergartens should teach 5-year-old boys that being a boy is toxic? Do you want your children to grow up gender-confused, and your daughters to hate men?
If you answered yes, you probably should not be voting in the next election, or ever.
Charles Berger,
Missoula