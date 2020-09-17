Questions remain about fire station

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 7, the Missoulian reported on a new station for Missoula Rural Fire District in Bonner. With construction of Station 4 imminent there are questions that remain unanswered.

Of concern is the fate of the existing station. That landmark facility sits smack dab in the middle of the Piltzville neighborhood surrounded on three sides by residential property. The property is not zoned having no covenants so sale of the site is wide open to options when considering its future.

Chief Newman states in the July MRFD minutes, "we hope that who ever does move in there will only add to the neighborhood and not detract from it".