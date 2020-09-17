Questions remain about fire station

On Sept. 7, the Missoulian reported on a new station for Missoula Rural Fire District in Bonner. With construction of Station 4 imminent there are questions that remain unanswered.
Of concern is the fate of the existing station. That landmark facility sits smack dab in the middle of the Piltzville neighborhood surrounded on three sides by residential property. The property is not zoned having no covenants so sale of the site is wide open to options when considering its future.
Chief Newman states in the July MRFD minutes, "we hope that who ever does move in there will only add to the neighborhood and not detract from it".
Certainly there are options for the site that will negatively impact property values and quality of life if covenants or zoning restrictions are not in place that will preserve the character of the neighborhood. We encourage MRFD to pursue a zoning change that will ensure the latter. It is within the realm of possibility for the MRFD Board of Trustees to do so. If they are concerned for what is best for Piltzville they will initiate the process.
Bruce and Sue Hall,
Missoula
