Quiz to determine political leaning

We are so bombarded with slick political ads and personal attacks that we often forget to consider the issues at stake in this election. Here are some yes/no questions that focus on policy differences and should be considered:

1. Do you approve of defunding law enforcement?

2. Do you approve of violent protests, property destruction and riots as a means of expressing policy differences?

3. Should the 12 million-22 million illegal immigrants in the U.S. be granted amnesty, be allowed to bring in relatives and be given free health care and education?

4. Should private citizens be prevented from owning firearms?

5. Should corporate and personal income taxes be raised?

6. Should government provide free health care with no private option?

7. Should we replace our free-market capitalist economy with socialism?

8. Do you approve of third trimester or partial-birth abortion?

9. Do you want the oil, gas and nuclear industry replaced by a “Green New Deal”?

10. Do you approve of men competing in women’s sports?

11. Do you approve expanding the U.S. Supreme Court?

If you answered most questions "yes," vote Democrat; if you answered most questions "no," vote Republican

For a more complete questionnaire, go to: www.voter-quiz.com.

Philip L. Barney,

Polson

Catch the latest in Opinion

