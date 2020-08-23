Quotes are unconvincing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In his letter tagged "Many have warned of Trump's actions” Bruce Russell Sr. has dredged up quotes to convince us of the view that: “Donald Trump is unfit for office in any democracy.” The quotes Russell cites are irrelevant and unconvincing.

Allow me to suggest Russell curl up with David Horowitz’s book “The Professors" The 101 Most Dangerous Academics in America,” copyrighted in 2006, so Russell can research some legitimate quotes that might just change his approach.

In his book Horowitz calls out these left-wing radical professors by name and describes each ones' predisposed motives that spew violence; anti-Semitism, anti-democracy, and the virtues of socialism, humanism, dictatorships, warlords and communism.

My favorite quote lately is from Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, who said in an interview with Judy Woodruff on the PBS news hour that "Joe Biden is the Loch Ness Monster in the D.C. swamp."

President Trump has promised to drain the swamp and considers the Biden-Harris ticket as fair game in that activity because it's widely known that Harris will be in charge as Biden humbly accepts the party line of the Democrats.