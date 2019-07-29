Could someone explain to me exactly how the Montana Association of Rabbis is choosing its battles? Congresswomen calling Israel an apartheid state and calling American detention facilities "concentration camps" is fine, but U.S. Sen. Steve Daines saying he won't support these women bashing America and Jews is considered white supremacy?
I've noticed in many of these Democratic marches taking place, President Trump is almost always portrayed with a Hitler mustache. No problem with this either, rabbis?
Many Democrats have also clutched their pearls over Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte's reluctance to meet personally about their concerns. As a quick reminder, Democrats in the past three years have openly fantasized about blowing up the White House and one man armed with a rifle even went to a baseball game for Republicans and opened fire. Liberal bastions like Portland call off the cops when anarchists brutally beat conservatives and gays. I don't remember too many rabbi op-eds about these, either.
It's getting a bit sickening the hypocrisy and low standards we're having to live with because the elites' chosen one wasn't chosen by the people. Try growing up a little instead of name-calling and threatening others' safety just for having a different view.
Timothy Adams,
Milltown