Racial headline shows liberal bias

Way to go, Missoulian. Your headline, "White man charged for unlawfully detaining Black man," screams racism, whereas it should and could have said "Man charged for unlawfully detaining teen."

Your liberal biases are the reason no one buys your papers anymore.

Susan Montelius,

Clinton

