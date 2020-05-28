Racism flows through Montana like a river

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Let's consider the absurdity of Montana politicians campaigning with anti-Chinese ads blaming the coronavirus and economic fallout on the Chinese. Diseases have swept through America many times. This is not our first pandemic and there will be more. This is not a Chinese plot directed at America.

If you want to speak of biological terrorism, you need look no further than your own back yard. Before the first settler stepped onto Montana soil, over 90% (some say 98%) of the indigenous peoples of the Americas were decimated by diseases introduced by Europeans. The survivors were later targets of hideous genocidal policies that included the deliberate spreading of diseases to pave the way for Western expansion. Now that is a plot.

I have been a Montana resident for five years and look forward leaving. Members of my mixed-race family have been routinely reminded that they are not welcome in Montana, from being snubbed in restaurants and shouted at from cars to being threatened with weapons.

When someone asks me why I would leave such a glorious state, I will tell them that racism flows through Montana veins as surely as their favorite trout streams.

Christine Potter,

Missoula