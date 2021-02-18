Racism is real, hasn't left MT

Montana has been hurt by Trumpism. I cannot tell you how many of my relatives and extended family members have been told to "go back where they came from." Last summer, I was made aware on a weekly basis of this happening to people I love.

This is real. Racism is real and has not gone anywhere. Many have convinced themselves that they hold no bias. "I was best friends with “such and such” in high school," or, "My best friend was black." Digging into our own personal bias is not easy. My bias has changed over these last five years. I now look at anyone new to me who looks like me with a wary eye. I now understand what those glances between my relatives meant. Can we trust them? Do they think we are equal humans?

When I asked back then, they protected me. I mean, what could they say that would not hurt my feelings or make me feel some kind of way about myself. As children they knew this. And they loved me.

Everyone needs to dig deeper. This did not happen because of one man. What kind of Montana do we want to be?

Kim Halvorson,

Clinton

