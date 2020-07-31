You have permission to edit this article.
Racist comment unnecessary

Racist comment unnecessary

Recently, Tom Cotton (R) Arkansas, said in an interview that slavery was a necessary evil. I would submit that Sen. Cotton's racist comment was evil and unnecessary.

John Wall,

Missoula

