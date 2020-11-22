Radical supporters must stand down

The voting has ended and we law-abiding Americans want to know what precautions are being taken by our senators and congressmen to protect us.

The president has not admitted defeat and has indicated that he will not give up the office in a traditional, peaceful transfer of power. He is on record as having asked his radical supporters to "stand back, but stand ready." While there is no "radical left mob" planning to overthrow America, there are many radical right-wing mobs: Nationalists, Nazis, Klansmen, Proud Boys, the Evangelical extremists, etc.; all hoping to overthrow democracy. They are arming for war! What is the Justice Department doing to protect America?

Donald Trump, Steve Daines, Greg Gianforte and Matt Rosendale encourage armed militias with lies, fear and hate. Their words may light the fuse that starts something terrible. Have they considered how far it could go? Do they wish to be remembered as the corrupt politicians who brought about the end of America? Do they want their children and grandchildren going into a civil war?

Please, real Montanans, write or call Daines, Gianforte and Rosendale, and tell them to do what they were elected to do. (Jon Tester is already on it.)

Jan Orndorff,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0