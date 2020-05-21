Radioactive waste rules must safeguard public health

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even though North Dakota has no permitted landfills for the disposal of radioactive oil waste, it has management rules. Montana disposes of North Dakota’s radioactive oil waste and has only proposed rules.

April 27, the Environmental Quality Council (EQC) objected to the proposed radioactive oil waste rules that would match North Dakota’s. During its May 27-28 meeting, the EQC will likely reconsider and either formally object to the proposed rules, further risking health and safety, or withdraw their objection. Members of the EQC need to hear that Montana citizens want the rules to proceed.

All wastes from the oil and gas industry are exempt from federal regulation, so many states develop state level rules. Montana’s proposed rules were developed over six years through the efforts of members of the public, the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and stakeholders.

The permitted landfill closest to the Bakken and accepting radioactive oil waste is Oaks Disposal, near Glendive. Five more Montana landfills have been permitted to accept radioactive oil waste: Culbertson, Plentywood, Missoula, Great Falls and Baker.

Please tell the EQC Montana needs rules to safeguard our health from unsafe levels of radioactivity and carcinogens.

Julie Saylor,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0