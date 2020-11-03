 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raise job numbers to increase incomes

Raise job numbers to increase incomes

{{featured_button_text}}

Your first article (Missoulian, Nov. 1) on the new income tax bill drove home, one more time, to me a painful point. We are a low-income state; 60% of taxpayers have incomes of under $60,000. That is poverty level for a family in this day and age.

We must increase jobs in Montana to raise incomes. Low-income taxpayers cannot afford housing and basic services. Jobs, jobs, jobs. Look at every option.

Dave Lewis,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Angry and sad over elk slaughter
Letters

Angry and sad over elk slaughter

I’m speechless, angry and so, so sad: 100 “wannabe hunters” shoot into an elk herd, killing 50 and injuring an unknown number? Really? These a…

Fear a civil war
Letters

Fear a civil war

If our retiring president lips are moving he is lying. How many more lies will it take for Republicans to stop his lips from moving. I am a Re…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News