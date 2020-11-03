Raise job numbers to increase incomes

Your first article (Missoulian, Nov. 1) on the new income tax bill drove home, one more time, to me a painful point. We are a low-income state; 60% of taxpayers have incomes of under $60,000. That is poverty level for a family in this day and age.
We must increase jobs in Montana to raise incomes. Low-income taxpayers cannot afford housing and basic services. Jobs, jobs, jobs. Look at every option.
Dave Lewis,
Helena
