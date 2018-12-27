No question that Missoulians will speak up if there is a problem or injustice, and the paper covers it well. ("We shall not be moved! Missoulians have long history with protests" in the Missoulian, Dec. 14)
Partnering with the media to create change for the better is effective. Using our voices to guide the Congress we just elected works as well. Our calls, letters and visits to those who represent us make a difference.
That is why there is bipartisan support for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, saving 27 million lives since its founding in 2002. America’s leadership and bold pledge has helped secure two-thirds of the funding from other donors.
Our country's leadership will help the Global Fund’s life-saving work continue, until these three pandemics are under control. With our voices raised, the AIDS-free generation is possible.
Willie Dickerson,
Snohomish, Washington