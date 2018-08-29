Mr. Ramos has done the vast majority of the current residents of the City of Missoula a big favor. He, at least, as brought to the attention of our liberal mayor and his minions in the city council that constantly raising taxes is only as good as the taxpayer's ability to pay them. The heck with raising taxes constantly and consistently for (feel good) programs that have little or no effect on the general public. Police, fire, roads and parks are what the tax-paying public cares about.
It is this liberal mindset by the mayor and the Democrat city council that it is enjoyable to spend other people's money for their agenda that is becoming very tiresome now. The tax burden for those that actually pay property taxes in this city has become an issue.
Walter F. Billings
Missoula