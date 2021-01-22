 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Randy Jacobs impacted many

Randy Jacobs impacted many

{{featured_button_text}}

I was touched by the obituary published today for Randy Jacobs. Randy was a wonderful guy and in my case a tennis coach and a mentor. Randy was a part of a wonderful summer tennis program that Parks & Recreation offered in the summertime at the old red high school courts by the fairgrounds in the 60s. Great fun, friendship, and a lifetime sport for many. Most instructors like Shirley Raffety, Jim Fox and others were UM students and had an impact on a lot of kids. Thanks Missoula....God Bless Randy and his family.

Tom Roberts,

Spokane, Washington

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New world order
Letters

New world order

Welcome to a new world order. Soon, all rights for free speech will be sacrificed at the altar along with the slashed goats and other barbaric…

'Patriot' now pointing fingers
Letters

'Patriot' now pointing fingers

I am confused by the reactions of many of the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. If their actions were right, just, and noble, why are…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News