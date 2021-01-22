Randy Jacobs impacted many

I was touched by the obituary published today for Randy Jacobs. Randy was a wonderful guy and in my case a tennis coach and a mentor. Randy was a part of a wonderful summer tennis program that Parks & Recreation offered in the summertime at the old red high school courts by the fairgrounds in the 60s. Great fun, friendship, and a lifetime sport for many. Most instructors like Shirley Raffety, Jim Fox and others were UM students and had an impact on a lot of kids. Thanks Missoula....God Bless Randy and his family.