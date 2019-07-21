"Free press" — give me a break!
Free press is when all opinions are voiced and expressed. The majority of the press today is little more than the propaganda wing of the Democratic Party. All one has to do is look at the last election debacle. Hillary Clinton, while the guilt or innocence can be debated, was given a pass on many numerous infractions of law; immunity from prosecution was handed out like candy at a Halloween party, while prosecution for the Trump campaign was used to get him any and every way conceivable — which, by the way, continues to this day.
The press is supposed to report on all newsworthy events in an unbiased manner. That is not conveyed at all! To the contrary, anything that can be reported to the detriment of the Trump administration is, and any events that show the administration in a positive light is suppressed.
Think of how great our country would be if all this energy could be used in a positive manner? Freedom of the press? How about freedom of all Americans, not just the ones of this or that political persuasion.
I realize you will not print this, "LOL."
William Hanna,
Florence