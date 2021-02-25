Ranked choice voting would stabilize political parties

Are you looking for practical solutions to the many problems we face in common, instead of the rhetoric of political extremism? Then ranked choice voting may be for you.

The process brings forward candidates that the majority of voters would like to see in office. It eliminates the outsize power of a passionate minority of voters, and the targeting of those voters by unscrupulous politicians.

In party primaries, it prevents a large number of candidates from splitting the vote, and prevents an extremist or unqualified candidate from winning with a low percentage of votes.

It also gives third-party candidates a chance, because people will not feel they are wasting their vote. This is not, however, a chance that interferes with the will of the majority.

This process would stabilize our political parties, and lead to more reasonable, consistent platforms, as parties do not have to court extremists in able to win in primaries.